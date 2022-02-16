James Blunt Finds it 'Nice' that a Stalker Song 'You’re Beautiful' is Played at Weddings

British singer James Blunt is most popularly known for his 2004 hit song ‘You’re Beautiful’. The song is one of the best-selling love songs of the early aughts and sold over 6,25,000 copies in the UK alone. On the surface, ‘You’re Beautiful’ can be interpreted as a love song where a man is describing his crush or partner, however, the artist recently revealed that there are some darker nuances to his notable work.

The music video of ‘You’re Beautiful’ shows the singer taking his own life by jumping from a cliff into icy water while he sings about a woman who is quite special to him. However, in his recent appearance on The John Bishop Show, Blunt revealed the true meaning behind his single, ‘You’re Beautiful’. “It’s about me stalking somebody else’s girlfriend on the underground while I’m high, but people play it at their weddings, which is nice."

Blunt had revealed this idea behind the song way back in 2006 as well when he appeared for an interview with Oprah. Blunt had told the media mogul, “It was about seeing my ex-girlfriend on the Underground in London with her new man, who I didn’t know existed." The singer had also mentioned, “She and I caught eyes and lived a lifetime in that moment, but didn’t do anything about it. We haven’t seen each other since."

The 47-year-old singer came out with his latest album ‘The Stars Beneath My Feet (2004-2021)’ earlier in November 2021. The singer is known for his wit and sarcasm which are quite evident on his Twitter homepage. Most recently, Blunt’s ‘You‘re Beautiful’ was played by authorities in Wellington, New Zealand, in a creative effort to disperse the crowd of anti-government protesters who have refused to budge for nearly a week.

Blunt offered his music to be part of the efforts as he tweeted the news report by BBC that mentioned the incident and tagged New Zealand Police, “Give me a shout if this doesn’t work."

According to an RNZ report, “It has played so many times, protesters now know most of the words and are singing along."

