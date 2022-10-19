James Corden 'Cancelled' on Twitter After NYC Restaurant Calls Out 'Abusive' Behaviour

The Late Late Show host James Corden is getting cancelled on Twitter all over again. The development comes after a New York City restauranteur banned him from the restaurant, calling him out on his “abusive" behaviour towards servers. Owner of Balthazar restaurant Keith McNally, however, rescinded the ban after claiming on Instagram that Corden called him and “apologised profusely".

Earlier, McNally had said in an Instagram post, “James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago. I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86’d Corden. It did not make me laugh [sic]." He had cited managers’ reports of Corden misbehaving with Balthazar staff.

Even though McNally said “all is forgiven", Twitter is not willing to grant the same kindness as yet.

Advertisement

In his Instagram post where McNally buried the hatchet with Corden, the Balthazar founder wrote, “…Anyone magnanimous enough to apologize to a deadbeat layabout like me (and my staff) doesn’t deserve to be banned from anywhere. Especially Balthazar."

In his latest post, McNally has written, “Feeling strange about the James Corden thing. On the one hand, he was definitely abusive to my staff, on the other hand, I feel really sorry for him right now. Like most cowards I want it both ways."

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here