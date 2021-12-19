James Webb Space Telescope to Leave for its New Home on Dec 24. What Caused Delay?

The much-delayed launch of the James Webb space telescope will go ahead on December 24, NASA and the company overseeing the launch confirmed on Saturday. The project, begun in 1989, was originally expected to deploy the instrument — which will be the largest and most powerful telescope ever to be launched into space — in the early 2000s. But multiple problems forced delays and a tripling of the telescope’s original budget with a final price tag of nearly $10 billion (8.8 billion euros). The Webb telescope was built in the US and transported to its launch site in Kourou in French Guyana this year with a planned date of departure of December 18.

However, new problems have forced two delays. “The James Webb Space Telescope is confirmed for the target launch date of December 24," tweeted launch company Arianespace, adding that it would go ahead at 12:20 GMT on that day.

Advertisement

Confirming the launch date, NASA tweeted that the telescope was “encapsulated inside its @Ariane5 rocket fairing".

It follows in the footsteps of the legendary Hubble telescope but will be located much further from the sun. It is hoped it will reveal what the Universe looked like even closer to its birth nearly 14 billion years ago.

The new telescope is named after the late James E. Webb, who ran the fledgling NASA space agency for much of the 1960s.

Meanwhile, a team of scientists from the University of Copenhagen has discovered two galaxies previously obscured by cosmic dust. Although the two galaxies are billions of light-years far from Earth, it does change our understanding of the universe since the Big Bang.

Associate Professor Pascal Oesch of the Cosmic Dawn Center at the Niels Bohr Institute and one of the authors of the study said in a statement, “Our discovery demonstrates that up to one in five of the earliest galaxies may have been missing from our map of the heavens. Before we can start to understand when and how galaxies formed in the Universe, we first need a proper accounting.”

After comparing the new galaxies with previously known sources in the early universe, approximately 13 billion years ago, the researchers estimate that between 10 and 20 percent of such early galaxies may still remain hidden behind the concealing cosmic dust. The research also highlights the crucial role that will be played by the James Webb Space Telescope. With its advanced technology, scientists expect to lift the cosmic air of confusion and receive a much clearer picture of our universe.

Advertisement

(With AFP inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.