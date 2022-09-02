James Webb Telescope Captures First Image of Exoplanet Outside Solar System

James Webb Space Telescope, the most powerful telescope made by mankind, has successfully managed to capture the first image of a planet outside the solar system. According to the space research centre, the pictures are not the first direct image of an exoplanet taken from space but HIP 65426 b points the way forward for Webb’s exoplanet exploration. The images have been shared by NASA on its social media platforms. These pictures show the exoplanet in different bands of infrared light as seen from Webb’s Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared instrument (MIRI).

NASA also explained that each photo looks different because of the ways different instruments capture light.

“A set of masks within each instrument, called a coronagraph, blocks out the host star’s light so that the planet can be seen," it added. The small white star marked in each image is the location of the exoplanet’s host star, which has been subtracted using the coronagraphs and image processing.

In the first image, NASA said it is Webb’s NIRCam view that shows a purple dot with purple bars at 11 and 5 o’clock. These dots are telescope artifacts and are not physically present. The planet and artifacts have been coloured purple. In the second photo, a similar NIRCam view coloured in blue and with artifact bars. The third image is the MIRI view which is coloured in orange and no bars are present. Sliding to the fourth picture, MIRI view has a red dot which marks at the exoplanet. The expert in the fifth image reads: “This image of gas giant HIP 65426 b hints at Webb’s future possibilities for studying distant worlds."

According to NASA, the exoplanet is a gas giant, meaning it has no rocky surface and could not be habitable. “It’s about six to 12 times the mass of Jupiter, and young as planets go—about 15 to 20 million years old, compared to our 4.5-billion-year-old Earth," it added.

Taking direct images of exoplanets is challenging because stars are so much brighter than planets. The HIP 65426 b planet is more than 10,000 times fainter than its host star in the near-infrared, and a few thousand times fainter in the mid-infrared. In their post, NASA also added a note stating: “This post highlights images from Webb science in progress, which has not yet been through the peer-review process.⁣"

