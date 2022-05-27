James Webb Telescope to Start ‘Full Operation,' This Super-earth is its First Target

On Christmas of 2021, NASA launched the most advanced telescope ever made – James Webb Telescope – into space. After almost half a year and travelling for lakhs of kilometres from the Earth, the telescope stands at the helm of discovering the unfiltered universe. With its gold-plated hexagonal mirrors aligned, the James Webb telescope is “weeks away from full operation."

And the first assignment that the James Webb telescope will work on is the investigation of two extremely hot exoplanets – lava-filled 55 Cancri e and airless LHS 3844 b – that are classified as “super-Earths." The super-Earths will be examined by the keen and long-visioned eyes of the James Webb telescope which will help researchers understand the evolution of rocky planets, such as our Earth, and the diverse range of geologies of different planets across the universe.

Super Earth – 1

The first super-Earth that the James Webb telescope will target is the 55 Cancri e, an extremely hot planet which is very close to its star. The planet is so close to its Sun that one year, on that planet, completes in 18 hours. The distance between Cancri e and its Sun is one twenty-fifth of the distance between our Sun and Mercury.

As per the agency’s estimate, the surface of 55 Cancri e is covered with lava on the dayside since the temperatures are above the melting point of rock-forming minerals. During the evening, when the surface will comparatively get cooler, the lava will condense to form droplets of lava, which will then rain back on the surface.

The 55 Cancri e is not only hot but also mysterious. Generally, a planet close to the sun is tidally locked which will make the part directly facing the sun, the hottest. But, Cancri e’s characteristics are different. The parts directly facing the sun are not the hottest on the planet, but are rather placed at offset locations. Researchers believe that this mysterious behaviour could be the result of a dynamic atmosphere. “55 Cancri e could have a thick atmosphere dominated by oxygen or nitrogen," said Renyu Hu, the team lead for the Webb’s examination mission for the 55 Cancri e, in a statement.

Super Earth – 2

The next target is the LHS 3844 b, which, like 55 Cancri e, is a planet at very close proximity with its sun. But, since LHS 3844 b’s sun is smaller and cooler in size, the surface temperatures on the planet are not hot enough to turn the ground into lava. The planet has a “lack of obscuring atmosphere" which makes it difficult for researchers to observe its composition.

NASA believes that the findings will provide interesting observations, which will then make way for more than 5,000 exoplanets that lie, apart from the two targeted super-Earths. “They will give us fantastic new perspectives on Earth-like planets in general, helping us learn what the early Earth might have been like when it was hot like these planets are today," said Laura Kreidberg, Max Planck Institute of Astronomy.

