Jane Park, Who Became Millionaire At 17, Pays Rs 57 Lakh To Her Boyfriend Annually

You might have often come across the words like spiritualism, love and more when it comes to discussing relationships. However, Jane Park, a 26-year-old girl who became a millionaire at the age of 17, has a different meaning to love. She was ready to offer men Rs 57 lakh annual salary just to be her boyfriend.

The 26-year-old won the EuroMillions Lottery in 2013 worth Rs 9.45 crores. She was just 17 at the time and became the youngest girl ever to win a lottery that big. She made the headlines after making an offer of an annual salary of Rs 57 lakh to anyone who became her boyfriend. She even launched a website where thousands of boys submitted their applications.

Park recently revealed that she has found her lover by posting a video about it on TikTok. The video showed her claiming, “I have discovered love." Happy birthday to the youngster, she wrote in the video caption.

Jane park’s first relationship ended, however. She currently works as a social media influencer, model and has more than 2 lakh followers on Instagram. She frequently posts updates on her website too with new videos and photos.

Her most recent video featured an unfamiliar boy with Jane. He has also been spotted in the bathtub and wandering at the market. Jane was also seen kissing the man in another video. People initially assumed that the man might have been one of Jane’s fans but after seeing all the footage they thought otherwise. Jane then revealed that he is her new boyfriend, and his name is Lee.

Jane Park seems to be having a lot of fun with her newest friend and flourishing as a social media influencer and model on Instagram too. Irrespective, her boyfriend seems to be having fun too.

