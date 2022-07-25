Janhvi Kapoor Gets Trolled for Saying Math Makes You 'Retarded'

During school, everyone had a favourite and a not-so-favourite subject. Maths mostly used to be the not-so-favourite one. Elaborating on the same, actress Janhvi Kapoor claimed that maths used to be the most disliked subject for her. During an interview, she said, Maths makes people “retarded" (an offensive and ableist term), whereas subjects like literature and history make one a “cultured human". Uploaded on Instagram page ‘Philmy’, the video has now gone viral.

In the interview, the actress said, “I only cared about history and literature, which I did really well in. I don’t understand the point. Aaj tak maine Algebra ka istemaal kiya hi nahi hai toh itna kyu maine sar toda? Like… what was the point? History and literature, on the other hand… it makes you a cultured human. Maths just makes you retarded." Have a look at the clip:

Advertisement

As the clip went viral, many addressed the actress with either jokes or condemnation. It has managed to gather over 53K views. “"Maths just makes you RETARDED" Today, in another instance of why you shouldn’t take Bollywood actors for intellectuals. They’re just stage performers, appreciate their work and ignore absolutely everything else about them," read the caption.

To this, one person wrote, “Maths is useful for those who study Science and want to become something in that field. Now who told you that Maths isn’t useful in your daily life?? I’m a Science student who wants to be a Biomedical Scientist. In short you can say ‘Future Scientist’. You you simply can’t say that Maths isn’t useful and you and you cant understand the point of studying it. It’s ok if it’s not useful for you, but for others, it’s very much useful and important."

Advertisement

Another person wrote, “The only thing i find useless now is you ……..u think maths is only about algebra and calculations ….nd starts and ends with the pages of book ….u r too spoiled to understand the purity of the subject." Here are a few reactions:

Advertisement

What was your favourite subject in school and what is your take on the same?

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here