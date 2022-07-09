Janitor To Millionaire: Aligarh Techie Owns 10-crore Turnover Company in Australia

Despite being rejected from over 150 companies, a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh has made a big name for himself and is now a millionaire based in Australia. This is the story of Aamir Qutub, who started from a humble background fostered in Aligarh. Although this inspiring story isn’t new, it keeps doing rounds on the internet. Aamir, after his graduation, started working at the Honda plant in Greater Noida. Finding himself stuck in a 9-to-5 job, he decided to quit and pursue higher studies. Little did the 23-year-old know that this decision would change his life.

Aamir, acting on a suggestion by one of his clients he met during his stint at Honda, decided to move to Australia to pursue a degree in MBA. He moved to Geelong where he studied at Deakin University. He started applying for jobs at numerous companies but received a call back from none.

To survive his time in Australia, Aamir had to do odd jobs, including janitor at the airport and newspaper distributor. Aamir told The Better India that these jobs taught him a great deal about the dignity of labour. “From never even clearing my own garbage in India, I went to cleaning and clearing the garbage containers all across the airport," he said. This humbling experience motivated him to keep grinding rather than giving up.

Eventually, he landed an internship at an IT company. Upon finishing his MBA degree, he was posted as an Operations Manager at the same firm. He worked diligently for the company and surfaced as a talented employee and a valuable asset there.

After finding professional stability, it was time for Aamir to fly, and so he did. He started an IT firm called Enterprise Monkey in 2014, which used to design applications and websites for clients in Geelong and Melbourne.

The company took off and grew exponentially and with time, reached a turnover of AUD 2 million, or roughly Rs 10 crore. Today, he had his arms expanded to four countries. He opened several other ventures after Enterprise Monkey including Aamir Qutub Foundation, which encourages entrepreneurs in India to devise new business ideas.

