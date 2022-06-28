Japan Police's Unique Method to Catch Criminals Involves Using Orange Paint

Japan is one of the most advanced as well as unique countries in the world. They have their own laws and logic to do things. Japan has one of the highest concentrated populations in the world. It should be no surprise that Japan has to do things a little differently than other countries. While there are many unique attributes of the government, like not having an army, Japan’s police officers are trained to throw paintballs on cars.

Japan is a very safe country to live in, but it is not all rid of criminals. The underground mafia, also known as yakuza, often comes in the news in Japan, apart from other small criminals that often pop up from time to time. With such a high population density, Japan police force can often lose a suspect in crowds or a car on the highway.

Unlike the USA, Japan doesn’t have wide and often empty roads where car chases can take place easily to catch any criminal. To arrest the wrongdoers in Japan, its government and specialists came up with some special ways. They use orange paint to identify the criminal and not lose them in crowds, as well as cars that may speed away.

This paint can mark anything that tries to escape the clutches of the police. These types of paintballs are also used at toll gates, gas stations, and other areas so that they can be recognized from a distance.

Japan was recently in the news when its government urged its citizens to use less electricity because of the unprecedented heatwave that the country faced. The government also issued the statement that supplies will be strained due to the heatwave. The ministry of economy, trade, and industry said that demand for power will be severe on Monday, with the mercury levels rising to 35 degrees.

