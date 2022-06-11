Japan Scientists Unearth Giant Fossil of Dinosaur 'Reaper' with Knife-like Claws

Analyzing a recently unearthed fossil in Japan, scientists have described a new species of dinosaurs and have shed light on the evolution of their claws. The fossil belonged to a group of dinosaurs called Therizinosaurus. These types of fossils were first discovered in Asia and countries like Mongolia and Chine are found to be rich in therizinosaurs fossils. Researchers, in a new study published in journal Scientific Reports, have described one such Therizinosaurus fossil recently found in Japan.

Therizinosaurus were bipedal (walked using two legs), primarily herbivorous and had three toes. They roamed the planet around 145 million to 66 million years ago during the Cretaceous period, as per the report. The new fossil, however, is a different species of Therizinosaurus which researchers have named Paralitherizinosaurus japonicas.

It is a hook-shaped fossil with a partial vertebra and a partial wrist and forefoot. It was originally discovered in 2008 from the fossil-rich Osoushinai Formation in Hokkaido, Japan by a different team of researchers.

Initially, paleontologists believed that it belonged to Therizinosaurus but could not confirm it due to lack of comparative data. Now, with developments in data that enable to classify Therizinosaurus based on the morphology of forefoot claws, scientists decided to revisit the fossil.

With the new analysis, researchers concluded that fossil belonged to a Therizinosaur that lived some 80 million to 82 million years ago. The foot bone is believed to hold the dinosaur’s swordlike claw which he used for combing through vegetation rather than ripping off other creatures.

“[This dinosaur] used its claws as foraging tools, rather than tools of aggression, to draw shrubs and trees closer to its mouth to eat," Anthony Fiorillo, research professor in the Roy M. Huffington Department of Earth Sciences at Southern Methodist University (SMU) and co-author of the study told Live Science. He added that the dinosaur is believed to have died on land and “washed out to sea."

Fiorillo shared that although it was difficult to determine the size of the dinosaur just with the specimen, it certainly must have been a sizeable creature.

