Japanese Company Builds Upright 'Nap Boxes' For Employees to Sleep at Work

To relieve workers from the stress due to long working hours, a Japanese company has come up with the concept of nap boxes at the workplace, which will allow workers to sleep while standing.

These nap boxes, also known as Kamin boxes, have been developed by a Tokyo-based office furniture supplier Itoki, in a collaborative effort with Koyoju Plywood Corporation. These nap boxes will offer the overworked workers to take a quick nap during shift hours.

According to the report by Bloomberg News, the user is supposed to sleep in the pod like a flamingo, standing upright. The design of the box is such that the head, knees and back will all be comfortably supported to ensure the person does not fall over.

Advertisement

Saeko Kawashima, the Director of Itoki Communications, told Bloomberg News, that he does not find it healthy that people have to lock themselves up in a bathroom for a while to avoid work and relieve themselves. “It’s better to sleep in a comfortable location,” he said.

“I think a lot of Japanese people tend to work continuously with no breaks. We are hoping that companies can use this as a more flexible approach to resting,” he added further.

Researches show that restorative rest leads to increased productivity. Moreover, the health and natural biological needs of the body can not be neglected. These sleeping boxes will surely offer a great respite to the workers of Japan.

According to a previous report in CNBC, Japan has some of the longest working hours in the world.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.