Japanese Company Comes Up With a Staggering Rs 1 Cr Dog House Idea

You may love your pets and shower all the love, affection and comfort on them but most of us will probably not dish out Rs 1 crore on their abode alone. However, people in Japan now have a chance to give their pet dogs a dream abode, courtesy of an Osaka-based company called Cultural Property Structural Plan Co.

According to a report on the Oddity Central website, the company has announced a project called Inuden project, which involves building an exclusive dog house out of high-quality natural materials, using the same traditional techniques used on Japanese shrines, temples and castles. This company is known for repairing and preserving traditional buildings and monasteries.

In a press release issued by Cultural Property Structural Plan Co, they said that the Inuden project’s goal is to put for sale the ultimate dog house, utilising the technology and beauty of Japanese shrines and temples by experts in traditional architecture.

The exquisite dog houses created under this project will have an aesthetically curved roof covered with stretched copper plates and features a granite base. It will be similarly carved by hand using the Zenshu-sama style.

The company has stated that it will start accepting orders from September 1 this year and each dog house will cost more than $ 150,000, close to Rs 1.17 crore. If you are wondering about the high price tag, it is because these houses will be hand built by a team of specialists who have expertise in restoring architectural wonders.

They are obviously a busy lot and hence only one unit will be produced in a year, which has led to such a high price tag. The company also stated that if they get multiple orders, they will hold a lottery which will determine whose order they will work on.

