Japanese Cops Get Call About Unattended Suitcase Only To Find Adult Toys

People often fail to pay attention to their surroundings. However, every dutiful citizen must stay alert about the happenings around them and report anything unusual to the police in order to avoid a tragedy. Although a lot of suspicious activities get flagged to the police regularly, all of them may not necessarily be as perilous as they appear to be.

A similar incident recently occurred in Japan. An anonymous person called the police and informed them about an unattended briefcase in a parking lot. According to a report by The Sun, the unusual incident occurred on Wednesday in the Japanese city of Kakegawa. A police officer told AFP that he was called by an unknown individual regarding a silver briefcase in the parking lot of a municipal cemetery with no one around it. He also informed authorities that the briefcase had been there for a long time.

Upon receiving the information, the police immediately arrived at the spot and even stopped the traffic. While waiting for the arrival of the bomb squad, they laid a thorough siege about 300 meters from the suitcase. Since the speculation of a bomb’s presence was alarming in itself, local journalists also reached the spot in a helicopter to report the story. However, everyone was astonished by the findings of the bomb squad.

According to police, they discovered a metal briefcase at the location and action was taken as soon as it was discovered. Everything went as planned, except that briefcase contained adult toys in it. It is a desolate region where individuals come in secret to dispose of unwanted items. However, the police took the tip very seriously following the tip.

