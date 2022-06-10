Japanese Engineer's Creepy Lamp Crawls Like a Spider, Scares Twitter

A Japanese IT engineer has made a night lamp that looks exactly like a spider, which also crawls. If the lamp is left switched on at night, it can scare anyone. Although it is made for convenience, seeing the spider lamp can “scare the living hell" out of anyone.

While going to the toilet in the middle of the night, if these lamps are on, it will seem as if a creepy creature is following you around.

What’s in the Robotic Spider Lamp?

This spider lamp was made by a Japanese engineer as a side project. This lamp is designed to be used at night. The thought behind it was that when we want to go to the washroom at night, we switch on all the lights. Instead, one could just use this spider lamp and then follow it.

The spider-legged stand placed under the lamp is made with robotics. The most interesting fact is that the person says that he has prepared the lamp for his two children. The tweet featuring this video has more than 50 lakh views on the platform along with more than 2.28 lakh likes within three days.

‘Horror movie’

Talking to HuffPost Japan, the inventor of the lamp said that it gives you the feeling of being with someone. However, after watching his 23-second demo video, people do not agree with it. They say that walking in the dark with it would be scarier.

At the same time, the inventors are very happy with this invention and are working on making it autonomous instead of Bluetooth and a joystick.

