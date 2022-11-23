Japanese Fans Stay Behind to Clean up Stadium After FIFA World Cup Match, Win Hearts

The score of the FIFA World Cup’s opening match played between Qatar and Ecuador was not the only thing that gained the attention of soccer fans after it ended. A video of Japanese fans who stayed back to clean up the World Cup stadium has stunned the internet. After the tournament’s opening fixture, multiple fans donning blue jerseys stayed behind to pick up the littered garbage covered with food wrapping, and water bottles from the area in the stands. The internet has admired the efforts of these Japanese fans who showed everyone about taking responsibility in a game their country wasn’t even involved in.

The viral video of these Japanese fans was taken by a Bahrain influencer namely Omar Al-Farooq. In the clip, the influencer can be seen asking the Japanese fans, “Why are you doing this?" One of them is heard responding, “We are Japanese, and we do not leave rubbish behind us, and we respect the place." In the clip, the fans were seen going row by row to pick up the waste and place it into plastic bags, to join the efforts along with the cleaning staff of the stadium. Not only did they clean up the littered area but the fans also picked up flags that were thrown by Qatari and Ecuadorian fans.

Advertisement

The clip shared by the influencer on Instagram went instantly viral all across the globe. Take a look at it here:

This isn’t the first time when Japanese fans have shown such an effort of goodwill at an international tournament. Notably, over the years they’ve gained tremendous admiration for similar efforts. Back in 2018, for a visual that came from the World Cup in Russia, fans from Japan garnered massive adulation for staying back and helping to clean the area.

Advertisement

What made the gesture more heart-warming was that the Japanese supporters donning ‘Samurai Blue’ jerseys suffered a knockout loss but still shifted through the aisles of the Rostov Arena to pick up discarded litter from the stands. In the visuals that previously went viral, some of the supporters were seen tearing up as they joined the efforts to clean up the enormous stadium.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here