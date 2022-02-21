Japanese Gamer Fired after Saying Men Under 5 feet 7 inches Did Not Have 'Human Rights'

A Japanese professional gamer was terminated by her gaming company after she said that men whose height is below 5 feet 7 inches did not have ‘human rights’. She also said that such men should go for bone-lengthening surgery. A report in Yahoo News says that Kana “Tanukana" Tani, who is a prominent woman pro gamer, made the remarks during a livestream. Cyclops Athletic Gaming terminated her contract after the controversial remark. However, a report in Kotaku points out that there is a debate around the Japanese word she used to mean ‘human rights’. It has a different meaning in gaming parlance, but most publications have called the word discriminatory.

Kana “Tanukana" Tani, while apologising for the remarks, said that she poorly expressed her love for tall people. However, he apology was not found to be sincere. She apologised once again with a formal statement: “I have deep remorse for this statement, which is unbecoming of a pro esports athlete and a member of society," wrote Tanukana. Cyclops Athletic Gaming released a statement saying that it had “decided to cut ties with Miss Tanukana," as the company “does not believe in discrimination or insults." The gamer had made such remarks in the past too. The Kotaku report says that she once said that people with A cup size breasts did not have human rights. In another stream, she had reportedly asked someone to “kill themselves" and that they were “the trashiest trash of society."

Gaming is a big sport in Japan. Based on data collected up to June 2021, Twitter was able to identify the ten countries that tweeted the most about the video game universe. Unsurprisingly, Japan comes first, followed by the United States and South Korea. Brazil came 4th, while Philippines and India came 6th and 7th before the UK, France and Spain closed the top 10.

