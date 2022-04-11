Japanese Start-up Introduces Wristband For Real-life Human Experiences in Metaverse

A Japanese technology start-up has introduced a device, which will make your metaverse experiences much more realistic. When you are in the metaverse, the device will make you feel all the elements of the virtual world, including pain.

This unique device, developed by Japanese start-up H2L Technologies, will serve to bring the experience of the Metaverse to real life. Based in Tokyo, the Sony-backed company has made a unique wrist band, which — with the help of electrical stimulation — will simulate a range of sensations like the feeling of catching a ball or a bird pecking the skin of the wrist band user. The sensation is called proprioceptive sense.

The armband will be able to detect the flexing of the wearer’s muscles, which will allow the user’s metaverse avatar to copy the body’s movements. The armband wearer will be able to feel the presence and weight of objects of the metaverse.

Through this device, the wearer will not only have the feeling of being in the metaverse, but he will also be able to get the experience of living meta life.

The chief executive and co-founder of the Tokyo-based company, Emi Tamaki said that the feeling of pain will enable us to turn the metaverse world into a real one. It will enhance the experience of being there.

Tamaki had a near-death experience in her late teens due to congenital heart disease, after which she decided to work on this tech. And gradually working on this concept, Tamaki came up with the device. She claims that by the year 2029, through this technology, humans will be liberated from all constraints of geography and physiology.

