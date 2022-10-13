Japanese Toilet That Helps Save Water Has Grabbed Everyone's Attention on Internet

Over the years, people have become more aware of environmental degradation and there has been a growing talk about the need to control the exploitation of natural resources. Human innovation can go a long way in ensuring that wastage is limited, not just on a social but also on a personal level. Japan is home to many creative, sustainable inventions. One of these innovations, a 2-in-1 toilet, recently went viral- evoking both positive and negative reactions online.

The innovation in question is a toilet with a twist. The toilet features a flush tank topped with a handwashing sink. The soapy wastewater from washing one’s hands would contribute to filling up the flush tank, saving water in the process. Needless to say, the water from the tap mounted on the sink is fresh and flows in from a hose.

In addition to saving water, the innovative design also saves space, making it the perfect fit for a small bathroom.

A tweet mentioning the compact washroom claimed that Japan saves “millions of litres" of water through the widespread use of these toilets.

The tweet has gone viral with over 1 lakh likes. It has also brought to the fore some interesting cultural perspectives that netizens have regarding loos.

One user suggested a couple of practical designs that take away from the space-saving aspect of the equipment but do retain the water-saving.

Another user pointed out that they have been taking this system “for granted" all their life, implying that the system has been prevalent for at least some time in Japan.

Others, however, were not so receptive to the idea, with many terming it gross and disgusting.

Some users have also pointed out that washing hands in a sink like that would be quite inconvenient. One person tweeted saying that the design “looks really convenient to use if you have long arms."

Many also talked about the UK using the same design, with a focus on saving space rather than water.

What’s your take on innovative toilet design?

