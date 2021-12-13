'Talk About a View': Japanese Tycoon Aboard ISS Shares Stunning Time Lapse of Earth

Japanese tycoon Yusaku Maezawa who took off for a 12-day trip to the International Space Station (ISS) has shared a very interesting time-lapse clip from the space. The billionaire apparel entrepreneur flew to space last week with his production assistant Yozo Hirano and Roscosmos’ cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin aboard the Soyuz MS-20 spacecraft, reports said. The spacecraft was to undertake 4 orbits and autonomous docking with the Poisk research module before arriving at the space station. Maezawa has kept up a constant flow of tweets from the moment he was to jet off to space to sharing how he had been feeling aboard the ISS. And now, the tycoon also recently shared a mesmerizing time lapse clip from space where he showed how the space station completes ‘an entire orbit around Earth’.

Maezawa’s video was very well liked by space enthusiasts and other netizens. Check out a few comments:

‘Flat-earth’ theorists got a mention too.

Some even discussed how the solar panels so frequently rotate to track the sun:

Maezawa started his tweet spree when he announced he was a mere 24 hours until launching off to space. He then shared a photo of the Soyuz before the group climbed on it for their journey. He also shared a photo of himself experiencing weightlessness aboard the ISS, captioning the photo, “Hi from space."

Maezawa has reportedly got a list of 100 things to do in space as suggested by the public such as ‘flying the furtherest paper airplane’ to ‘doing a TikTok dance’.

“I didn’t think I would be able to go to space. I feel fortunate to have this opportunity and to finally fulfill my dream," Maezawa had told a press conference before the launch.

