Japan’s Bizarre Shukatsu Festival Prepares People For Death With Workshops, Events

A lot of nations in the world have traditions that we may find extremely bizarre. While our country is renowned for worshipping gods and eliminating evil spirits, other nations celebrate Halloween and similar festivals to have fun and dress up like evil spirits, instead. One such weird tradition is followed in Japan. Tokyo’s Shukatsu Festival sees people being taught how to properly prepare for death.

In Japanese, Shukatsu means to prepare for one’s end. Every year, December 16 is the day when the festival is celebrated in the country. On this day, the business named the “ending industry" teaches people by holding workshops and events about what death is like and what will happen to people after they pass away.

To make the experience as authentic as possible, participants often lay in coffins with sealed lids, and they are taught about how to prepare the body of the deceased.

Japan has one of the world’s oldest populations, and also the largest funeral industries. A large number of people, both old and young, show interest in the Shukatsu festival. China Tachiwana, sales and planning at TOMONI, talked about the bizarre festival and said: “This kind of event is held for those people anxious about such things, and people who want to decide many things while they are still alive."

The festival is a reminder to the people of Japan about the unpredictability and sorrow of death. It also changes people’s perception of it and urges them not to think of it negatively, so that their loved ones are well taken care of.

Shukatsu festival is a great way for people to embrace the end and understand that the process is only natural. Often, people are engulfed in the sorrow of their loved ones dying and are unable to move on in life. However, the festival reminds people that what is born will die someday, and one cannot stop the inevitable.

