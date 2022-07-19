Japan's Bullet Train Will Take You to the Moon And Mars, Here's How

Humans might now be able to travel through space from one planet to another on a bullet train if Japan’s plans of a revolutionary step in the space travel industry go well. Yes, you read that right! Space travel will no longer be limited to Sci-fi movies as the country known for its advanced technological ideas is all set to build a bullet train that will allow people to travel through space.

According to The Weather Channel India, Japan aims to build an artificial space habitat on Mars with an atmosphere like that of the Earth for humans to be able to live there. And it will not have any adverse effect on the atmosphere of Mars.

Researchers from Japan’s Kyoto University in partnership with Kajima Construction are working on this project to take space travel to another level. A transportation system called ‘Hexagon Space Track System’ for the bullet train.

For long-distance travel, the Hexatrack will maintain a gravity of 1G (normal gravity of the Earth) to lessen the effects of extended exposure to low gravity.

The bullet trains are also said to have ‘Hexacapsules’ (hexagonal-shaped capsules) with a moving device in the middle. A mini capsule of a 15-metre radius will connect the Earth with the moon while a slightly bigger capsule of a 20-metre radius will be used to link the Earth with Mars.

The train station at the Moon will be called the Lunar station and it will be using a gateway satellite. The station at Mars on the other hand will be called the Mars station and it will be situated on the Martian satellite Phobos.

The plan might take 100 years to become a reality but the researchers are aiming to build a simplified prototype version of the Marsglass and Lunaglass by 2050, according to the Japanese newspaper The Asahi Shimbun.

Thanks to this project, our future generation will live the life we could only fantasise about while watching movies like Interstellar and The Martian.

