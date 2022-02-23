Japan's Snow Monsters 'Juhyos': All You Need to Know About the Majestic 'Shrimp Tails'

Japan is a majestic place with a rich culture that attracts numerous tourists from across the globe. However, in winters, the country offers a unique sight to the visitors, these are snow monsters, which are also called Juhyo in Japanese. These naturally formed snow monsters are called ice monsters or shrimp tails due to their appearance and are seen on the top of Mount Zao in Japan every winter. According to The Hidden Japan, the upper region of Mount Zao is forested with Marie’s fir, a rare tree that is native to the mountains of Japan. These trees are hard by nature and easily withstand the violent winds that flow through the region.

As the region witnesses harsh Siberian winds from late December to mid-March, 2-3 meters of thick snow covers the mountains and accumulates on the tress as well, giving them an unusual appearance of a snow monster. The sustained cycle of ice accumulation on the tress due to freezing temperatures results in the Juhyo effect and gives different fascinating shapes to the fir.

The monster-looking trees, which display an incredible phenomenon of nature, attract a number of tourists to Mount Zao every year. The tourist attraction has been made accessible through the Zao Ropeway which takes visitors on a trip over the Juhyo forest. It goes to the uppermost ski station Jizo Sancho and offers an incredible view of the mountains and the popular snow monsters.

For the adventure junkies, they can also take a special Zangezaka Juhyogen Course which allows them to take a closer look at the icy giants by skiing among them. Moreover, tourists can also opt for trekking among the snow monsters and closely observe the mesmerizing natural formation.

However, Juhyo is a rare natural event that only occurs on a few ranges in northeastern Japan and melts away as the weather gets warmer. Notably, according to a report by The New York Times, researchers have also observed a steady deterioration in the formation of the snow monsters due to climate change.

