Jasprit Bumrah, Jadeja are Out of T20 World Cup and Indian Fans Have Bid Goodbye to Trophy

India will be playing without their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah and the ever-so-reliable all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. The news has come as a shocker for both Team India and the fans awaiting the marquee tournament that is scheduled to be played in Australia from 16 October to 13 November.

“Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition. It’s a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

As the news broke on the Internet, the distraught cricket fans in India wondered if their country’s chances at lifting the coveted trophy were in danger.

Bumrah, who played two T20s against Australia, didn’t travel with the team to Thiruvananthapuram for the series opener against South Africa. Despite being given adequate rest from the management, Bumrah’s injury comes as a big negative as far as handling his workload is concerned.

Bumrah isn’t the only senior star player to be sitting outside. Ravindra Jadeja has also been ruled out after he picked up the knee injury while doing some underwater training at the team’s Dubai hotel during the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022. Jadeja later flew to Mumbai and underwent successful knee surgery.

Meanwhile, India are currently leading by 1-0 in the 3-match T20I series against South Africa. This comes after India registered a 2-1 victory against the visiting Australia.

