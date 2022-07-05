Jasprit Bumrah's Little Fan Bowls Over Internet With 'Bumrahhhh' Chants

Jasprit Bumrah makes sure to leave us spellbound with his bowling, every time he takes to the field. And not just the geeky fans of the game, the pacer is also quite popular among kids. Recently, a video of a little cricket fan cheering Bumrah during a match went viral on the internet. The video originally shared by The Bharat Army on Twitter is from the Adelaide Oval Test of India’s tour of Australia in 2020-21. The clip regained traction again after it was reshared by Rajasthan Royals.

The video shows the little fan cheering his favourite cricketer with chants of ‘Bumrahhhh Bummrahhhh! even while struggling to get the name right.

The video has garnered over 2 lakh views along with a flood of comments on the microblogging site. “THIS IS THE CUTEST CHEERLEADER I HAVE SEEN," wrote a user, while another one said they were unable to stop watching the clip on loop.

Check other reactions here:

Jasprit Bumrah is currently leading the Indian side in the ongoing Test against England at Edgbaston. The pacer was bestowed with the responsibility of captaincy for the match after Rohit Sharma was ruled out due to a COVID-19 infection.

Bumrah has displayed exceptional form in his captaincy debut not just with the bowl but also with the bat. In the first innings, he scored 21 off just 16 deliveries to propel India’s total over the 400-run mark.

Return to bowl, he claimed the top three wickets of England, giving a solid start to his side.

India finished with 416 runs on board. In reply, England was restricted at 284, giving the visitors a 132-run lead. India, however, struggled to get going in the second innings and was bundled up for 245 runs, setting a 378-run target for England

The hosts got off to a firm start and with 259 runs on board at the end of Day 4, England looks in a comfortable position in the match.

