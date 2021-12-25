Jay-Z Compared Beyonce to Michael Jackson and All Her Fans Went 'To the Left'

eyonceIn the world of pop music, American singer Beyonce has her own status and staunch fan-following. However, Twitter was a bit divided when the Grammy award-winning singer’s husband and rapper Jay-Z compared her to an evolved version of Michael Jackson. During his appearance in a Twitter Space hosted by singer Alicia Keys, who she initiated to promote her recent album, Jay-Z made a comparison between his wife and the late Michael Jackson who is also known as the King of Pop.

The conversation on the microblogging site took place on Wednesday where Jay-Z commended Beyonce’s 2019 performance at Coachella. The Hip-Hop artist said, “Bey’s gonna be mad at me for saying this but Michael Jackson never had a Coachella." He also added that Beyonce is “an evolution" of Jackson whom she watched when she was nine. It must be noted that the late pop icon who has delivered hits like Thriller, Black or White, and more, has a muddied reputation with his posthumous allegations of sexual abuse.

Jay also mentioned, “Find me a concert that’s as culturally relevant and thrilling as Coachella. Beyonce is gonna be one of the best singers we ever heard."

However, this statement by the rapper received mixed reviews. One of the tweets on the issue read, ‘I love Beyonce. Down. But there is no artist that has ever lived that has touched Michael Jackson’s stardom. Literally no one. That is the biggest star of all time. And it’s time to put the debate to rest."

Meanwhile a fan of Queen Bey tweeted, “To think that nobody can ever be a better artist than Michael Jackson is down right delusional. Beyonce surpassed him years ago. And if Beyonce were a male, she would have been given that ‘GOAT’ title a long time ago."

A fan of Jackson tweeted, “Respectfully Michael Jackson never needed anything like Coachella throughout his lifetime. Michael Jackson has had double the audience of anything Beyonce ever had. MJ had people literally fainting and being transported on stretchers.. no offense but MJ is unmatched."

Do you think the comparison is justified?

