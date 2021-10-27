Work From Space? Jeff Bezos Blue Origin is Setting Up a Space Business Park

The year is 2500. You’re sitting at your desk, scrolling through emails, still struggling with Microsoft Excel. To take your eyes off the screen, you look out the window: A darkness, with occasional spots of light, greets you. You’re in space. Seems unrealistic? Billionaire Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who owns Blue Origin is embarking on a mission to make it a reality. In 2020 ‘Work from home’ became the new normal, and in the coming years, ‘Work from space’ is set to be the new normal instead. Blue Origin has unveiled plans to develop a commercial space station called “Orbital Reef" with Boeing, aiming to launch the spacecraft in the second half of this decade. The venture will be built in partnership with Sierra Space, the spaceflight wing of defense contractor Sierra Nevada Corp, and will be backed by Redwire Space, Genesis Engineering Solutions and Arizona State University, reported Reuters. Promotional material released by Blue Origin claims the station will be a “mixed-use business park" in space and will host up to 10 people.

Blue Origin also revealed that the 32,000 sq ft station would provide customers with an ideal location for “film-making in microgravity" or “conducting cutting-edge research" and said it would also include a “space hotel." At a press conference to launch the initiative, executives from Blue Origin and Sierra Space declined to give an estimate of the building costs, though the project seems assured of heavy funding from Mr Bezos, who has committed to spending $1 billion a year on Blue Origin, reports BBC.

“Seasoned space agencies, high-tech consortia, sovereign nations without space programs, media and travel companies, funded entrepreneurs and sponsored inventors, and future-minded investors all have a place on Orbital Reef," Blue Origin and Sierra Space announced in a statement.

Bezos’ timing for the business park in space comes at a critical juncture: Last week, a Russian actor and a film director have returned to Earth after spending 12 days on the International Space Station shooting scenes for the first movie in orbit. The filmmakers had blasted off from the Russia-leased Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan earlier this month, travelling to the ISS with veteran cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov to film scenes for The Challenge. If the project stays on track, the Russian crew will beat a Hollywood project announced last year by Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise together with Nasa and Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

The movie’s plot, which has been mostly kept under wraps along with its budget, centres around a surgeon who is dispatched to the ISS to save a cosmonaut. Shkaplerov, 49, along with the two Russian cosmonauts who were already aboard the ISS, are said to have cameo roles in the film. The mission was not without small hitches. As the film crew docked at the ISS earlier this month, Shkaplerov had to switch to manual control. And when Russian flight controllers on Friday conducted a test on the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft the ship’s thruster fired unexpectedly and destabilised the ISS for 30 minutes, a Nasa spokesperson told the Russian news agency TASS. Their landing, which was documented by a film crew, will also feature in the movie, Konstantin Ernst, the head of the Kremlin-friendly Channel One TV network and a co-producer of The Challenge told AFP.

Is Bezos merely trying to get ahead in the space race of billionaires, to commercialize the vast entity surrounding Earth before others do? With Orbital Reef, he may have taken the first step.

