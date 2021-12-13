Jeff Bezos Faces Social Media Ire After 6 Workers Die at Amazon Warehouse in US

Jeff Bezos was caught in the eye of a social media storm recently after at least six employees at an Amazon warehouse in US died due to a tornado. According to a report on AFP, the warehouse at Edwardsville in Illinois was struck by a series of tornadoes that ripped across six US states, killing more than 80 people in total. President Joe Biden said it was likely to be “one of the largest" storm outbreaks in history. Up to 100 Amazon employees working a night shift ahead of Christmas are believed to have been trapped when the warehouse collapsed, and it is not clear how many may still be trapped.

Though Bezos tweeted about the loss of lives on Sunday, a section of Twitter slammed him for not taking responsibility for the event. Not only that, Bezos tweeted about being on the Thursday Night Football show about the same time reports about the accident came in. Here are a few reactions to the tweet:

“Amazon bans workers from bringing their smartphones into warehouses, which means they can’t access updates/warnings on potentially deadly weather events: “After these deaths, there is no way in hell I am relying on Amazon to keep me safe."

“Can’t stop thinking about how Amazon forced employees to work during a tornado warning causing at least 6 to die and all the corporate media could focus on is Jeff Bezos joking about blasting a football to the edge of outer space."

“Watched presser by @GovPritzker re death toll and damages at Amazon warehouse. He said the Amazon rep he spoke to is the person in charge of region. I’m not a Jeff Bezos hater. But how the hell does he have time to be at space launch today, but not to call the Gov of Illinois?"

“Workers at the Amazon warehouse in Evansville, Illinois died from being forced to work in a tornado so that Jeff Bezos could fly himself to space."

“Here’s @JeffBezos “celebrating" the day an Amazon distribution center collapsed in a climate catastrophe. And here’s Amazon telling the workers in that town that they are to “report to work tomorrow."

“A deadly tornado has ripped across the southeast killing many people including some workers in an Amazon factory.

Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is excited that his Blue Origin spaceflight will launch on schedule this morning carrying 6 passengers into space."

On Sunday, Bezos tweeted: “We’re heartbroken over the loss of our teammates there, and our thoughts and prayers are with their families and loved ones."

