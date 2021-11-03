Jeff Bezos Spoke About 'Fragile Earth' After Trip to Space and Internet Combusted Collectively

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos flew into Glasgow COP26 summit in a private jet and pledged $2 billion to protect the environment through the Bezos Earth Fund. The hypocrisy of this entire act is not lost on us or the internet. Since private jets transport fewer people, it’s considered more harmful for the planet. He addressed the climate conference and talked about the importance of stopping deforestation and making Amazon carbon-neutral by 2040. His ‘hollow’ promises were met with scathing criticism online as Amazon, ironically, has been called out multiple times for its destructive impact on the environment. Amazon’s carbon footprint has reportedly increased every year since 2018, emitting 60 million metric tonnes of CO2 in 2020. Bezos’ investment in a space race with billionaires of the world and allegations of tax evasion were also pointed out by Twitterati.

Bezos apparently had a late realisation about Earth’s state of affairs and had to take a $5 billion space trip for the same. “Looking back at Earth from up there the atmosphere seems so thin, the world so finite and so fragile. We must conserve what we still have, we must restore what we’ve lost and we must grow what we need to live without degrading the planet for future generations," he said in his COP26 speech.

Not just Bezos, other world leaders also jetted into the climate summit using a total of 400 private flights according to Sunday Mail, which was ridiculed online.

Incidentally, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, who was also at COP26, celebrated his 66th birthday recently on a superyacht in Turkey with Bezos and other guests. They were slammed for speeches on combating climate change, against the backdrop of the massive carbon emissions from the superyacht and the chopper used to ferry the invitees.

