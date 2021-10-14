Jeff Bezos Interrupted William Shatner’s Space Speech to Spray Champagne

Canadian actor and Hollywood’s Captain Krik, 90-year-old William Shatner, is one of the oldest persons to go to the edge of space in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin company. After the most thrilling journey, Shatner was overwhelmed to share his experience with Bezos. However, things didn’t go as expected after the Amazon founder abruptly interrupted the conversation.

While Shatner spoke about his space experience, Bezos suddenly cut the conversation and turned to a few groups nearby to say, “Give me the champagne bottle. Come here. I want one."

The abrupt reaction from Bezos vexed Shatner and made him stop speaking. He then scratched his head and turned away, while Bezos continued to pop the bubbly bottle. The video ends where Bezos turns to put his arm on Shatner.

The Star Trek actor had described his trip to the edge of space as “the most profound experience." reports AFP.

Dressed in a royal blue flight suit, Shatner had joined three fellow passengers aboard the fully automated capsule that took off from remote West Texas for an up-and-down flight scheduled to last 10 minutes or so.

The spaceship aimed for an altitude of 66 miles (106 kilometers), at the fringes of space, after which the capsule was set to parachute back to the desert floor.

(Includes AFP inputs)

