Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix Series Creator Responds to Online Backlash But Twitter Doesn't Agree

Netflix’s true-crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has been a hit since its release. Just two weeks into its release, the ten-episode series had already become one of the streaming forum’s most successful shows of all time. By the end of the second week, the show had raked in 299.84 million viewing hours and became the second most-watched English-language series, following Stranger Things 4. However, this success has not been proportionately mirrored amongst the viewers, many of whom have criticised the creator for even making the show. The criticism has been intense enough to prompt a response from the creator of the series.

The immensely popular show follows the life (especially childhood) and crimes of Jeffrey Dahmer, infamous for sexual assault, murder, and cannibalism. Dahmer, also known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, was responsible for the murder of seventeen males (including young boys). The show depicts Dahmer’s negligent parents, life, and victims.

However, some viewers have raised objections regarding the series, claiming that it has garnered people’s sympathy for the criminal.

The widespread criticism of the show pushed co-creator Ian Brennan to come to its defence. “I think we show a human being. He’s monstrously human and he’s monstrously monstrous and that’s what we wanted to sort of unpack," Brennan told Page Six in an interview.

“We tried to show an objective portrait as possible. We did our homework," he added.

Brennan, however, did not seem to have responded to allegations that the show forced victims’ families to relive their trauma or that they went on to make the show without even contacting said families.

Despite this, some users did come to the defence of the show, highlighting the care the team took in ensuring it does not send out the wrong message.

Others pointed out the other nuances related to social issues that the show deals with. This is a reference to the series' depiction of Dahmer's neighbour Glenda Cleveland, whose complaints about foul odours and loud noises from his apartment are repeatedly ignored by law enforcement officials.

