Jeffrey Dahmer to Ted Bundy, This Woman Has Serial Killers Tattoed on Her Body

People are often fascinated by serial killers and their stories. Netflix serves as a buffet for psychological thrillers featuring such stories. However, being positively influenced by criminals might not come across as an appreciable fascination to the public. A woman with a huge Jeffrey Dahmer portrait tattooed on her leg has come under the radar of the internet but she has no regrets.

Britnee Chamberlain, 28, is fascinated by serial killers and has them and cannibals like Ted Bundy and Dahmer tattooed on her body. The Milwaukee cannibal has been brought back to life by Netflix’s new series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

While most people are left feeling “physically sick" due to the disturbing cannibalistic scenes that were aired on the OTT platform, Britnee has the words “if you can’t beat em, eat em" (meaning “if you can’t beat them, eat them.") inked on her leg.

Speaking to Daily Star UK, the 28-year-old said “I can say that my favourite piece of the sleeve is the quote by Jeffrey Dahmer…. Now that’s not to say I envision it in the way he did. But metaphorically speaking, not feeling defeated by others and pursuing nonetheless, no matter the difficulty for you."

She was intrigued about why serial killers commit murders rather than condoning the act, she said, adding “there are so many contributing factors such as socio-environmental, biological, and psychological aspects that encourage or result in a criminal acting out in the way they do."

Brittnee, originally from Sydney, has spent over £1,500 on the controversial tattoos. While her family did not judge her for the tattoos, people on social media had particularly strong opinions against her decision.

