Jennifer, Daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, Marries Egyptian Equestrian Player Nayel Nassar

Daughter of philanthropists Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Gates, married longtime boyfriend Nayel Nassar at the Gates family farm at Westchester in New York on Saturday. Pictures from the wedding have been shared on social media by American couture designer Vera Wang, who designed the custom-made wedding dress for Jennifer.

In a picture shared by Wang on Instagram, Jennifer was seen wearing an ivory long-sleeve A-line Haute gown with hand appliqué French macrame lace on the bodice and sleeves. The sleeves flowed onto light ivory and champagne Italian tulle skirt to walk down the aisle, which was again linked with white hybrid Dutch delphinium flowers for the outdoor ceremony.

It is reported that Jennifer and Nayel first met on the equestrian circuit and instantly became friends. Both the bride and the groom are Stanford graduates, and they even competed together internationally until Jennifer started medical school in 2019. Taking their friendship to a romantic relationship the couple eventually got engaged in January 2020 when Nayel proposed to Jennifer at a ski run.

Wang also shared pictures from the wedding ceremony when the couple walked down the aisle together as husband and wife. Another picture showed Jennifer and Nayle taking the stage to share the first dance as a couple. For the reception, Wang mentioned on Instagram, that Jennifer wore a custom light ivory French macrame lace trumpet gown, lined in nude tulle, with a square neckline which was embellished by hand appliqué French macrame lace on the skirt and straps.

Applauding Wang for her creation, Jennifer wrote in the comment, “both dresses were beyond any of my wildest dreams. Thank you, thank you, thank you."

The wedding ceremony was kicked off by the couple with a Katb el Kitab, which is the Islamic marriage ceremony, held on Friday with just Jennifer and Nayel’s immediate families present, reported Vogue. Nayle, who is a professional show jumping rider, represented Team Egypt in the Tokyo Olympics. The athlete was born at Chicago in Illinois, and raised in Kuwait by his Egyptian parents, Iman Harby and Fouad Nassar, who are founders and managers of Diwan Interiors International.

Event planner Marcy Blum was responsible for the wedding logistics and events. In an Instagram post, Blum revealed that a six-layer floral-adorned cake was designed by American baker and cake decorator chef Sylvia Weinstock.

