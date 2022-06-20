Jennifer Lopez to Priyanka Chopra, Here's How Celebrities Marked Father's Day

From Jennifer Lopez to Jordan Fisher, Hollywood stars marked the occasion of Father’s Day with heartwarming wishes. The tinsel town stars took to their social media to share special moments. Many celebrities walked down memory lane and dropped unseen photos with their family. Some shared glimpses from their Father’s Day celebrations, while others expressed gratitude toward their dads.

Jennifer Lopez shared a Father’s Day video dedicated to her beau Ben Affleck. She even called him the most caring Dad. “Happy Father’s Day to the most caring, loving, affectionate, consistent and selfless Daddy ever. Happy Father’s Day my love," JLo wrote along with the video.

Kylie Jenner shared a blurry photo of her family with Travis Scott, enjoying some quality time. She wrote, “Happy father’s day daddy, we love you."

Kris Jenner also shared a collage photo featuring all the dads in her family with a heartfelt note. She also praised her son Rob Kardashian and called him “the most amazing daddy".

Katherine Schwarzenegger wished her dad Arnold Schwarzenegger and husband Chris Pratt in a series of Instagram photos. She captioned the pictures with a beautiful note that read, “My guys! Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful dad/fun-filled Opa, and to my amazing and loving husband. I am so grateful. We are all so lucky to have you both!"

On the special occasion, Justin Timberlake shared an adorable picture featuring his sons. “My two favorite melodies. Happy Father’s Day to all the Dad’s out there!!!," he wrote.

This year, many Hollywood stars embraced fatherhood. One of them was Jordan Fisher, who shared a monochrome picture of his family on Father’s Day and said, “Riley Willam, you’re just in time for father’s day."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared an adorable photo of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and her husband Nick Jonas on Father’s Day. In the capture, Nick and Malti were seen twinning as they wore white sneakers. While their daughter had ‘MM’ initials written on her tiny shoes, Nick’s shoe had ‘MM’s Dad’ abbreviations.

Marika Dominczyk poured Father’s Day wishes for Scott Foley with an adorable picture featuring their kids Keller, Konrad and Melina.

