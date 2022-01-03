Jennifer Lopez's Grammy 2000 Versace Dress is The Reason Behind Birth of Google Images

Google Images is an integral part of lives. From our projects in school to searching for memes now, it has helped us in every step. But have you ever wondered how Google Images came into existence? It was actually popular Hollywood personality Jennifer Lopez for whom the life-saving feature exists. Back in the year 2000, search results in Google were limited to simple text pages. however, when Lopez stepped out on the Grammy red carpet in the famous ‘barely-there’ jungle print Versace dress, everything changed. So many people searched for an image of the iconic dress with queries like ‘Jennifer Lopez’s green dress’ that Google realised they needed to up their game.

In 2015, former Google CEO and executive chairman Eric Schmidt said, “People wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born."

According to India Today, the dress had been previously worn thrice, with Donatella Versace herself wearing it once. However, the impact of Lopez wearing the dress was historic. While Lopez must be credited for triggering the idea, the process of creating Google Images did not happen overnight. KoiMoi reported the engineering and product director for Google Images, Cathy Edward, had said that at that time, the company was only two years old with a small team. According to her, Google hired a fresh face, Huican Zhu that summer, who was an engineer and was paired up with Susan Wojcicki, who currently is the CEO of YouTube. Both Huican and Susan worked together to successfully build the Image Search option and almost single-handedly launched in July, 2001.

