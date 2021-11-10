Jeremy Clarkson Thrashed Online for Saying Greta Thurnberg Needs a 'Smacked Bottom'

Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson’s Sunday Times article criticising teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has sparked backlash online. The 18-year-old Swedish environmental activist who shot to global fame by protesting in front of her country’s Parliament in 2018, was not invited to address the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The former Top Gear host said Thunberg needs a “smacked bottom" which raised the eyebrows of many who called out the “inappropriate" use of words. The 61-year-old added that he didn’t understand the ‘Thunberg phenomenon’, saying she was ‘abusive’ to elders. “I simply don’t get the Thunberg phenomenon. She has no knowledge of how the world works, no manners and no letters after her name because instead of going to school, she’s been busy sailing round the world so she can be mardy and abusive to grown ups." Clarkson had made it clear way back in 2019, too, that he was not a fan of Thunberg by calling her “mad, dangerous" and saying that she should “go back to school and shut up". A Twitter user, reacting to his latest article, wrote, “There’s a creepy shivery dirty old man weirdness to Jeremy Clarkson’s attempt at humour this week in his rage at Greta Thunberg!"

Clarkson even went on to call her an “annoying bucket of ego", a “pest" and “worse than a Swedish doom goblin". He also accused BBC of “fawning" over Thunberg like she was the “Queen."

Clarkson suggested that Thunberg should cycle to countries where there is less awareness of climate change. He added, “China for example. That I’d like to see. Greta standing outside Zhongnanhai with her parka and her Glastonbury backpack and her microphone, lecturing the leaders about their policies on coal and trees and so on."

Recently, Thunberg had branded COP26 as a “failure" during a mass protest in the Scottish city demanding quicker action from leaders to address the emergency. She said that pledges from some nations made during COP26 to accelerate their emissions cuts amounted to little more than a “two-week long celebration of business as usual and ‘blah, blah, blah’."

