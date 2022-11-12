'Jesus Christ' and 'Satan' Are Now Verified on Twitter, Thanks to Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has brought many changes to the social media company. One such change was the rollout of an $8 subscription package for the coveted blue tick on Twitter. The subscription package rollout began earlier this week but has seemed to have met a major hurdle. With anyone being able to buy the blue tick by paying the subscription fee, the platform has witnessed a spike in fake accounts impersonating personalities with verified blue ticks.

Many began posting as former US President George W. Bush and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg. But it did not just stop with humans and things went out of hand when Twitter pages for Jesus Christ and Satan got verified. One user, who described themselves as a “Carpenter, Healer, God" got the verification blue tick with the subscription. The account has existed since 2006.

Speaking to Business Insider, the person behind the Jesus Christ page revealed that they had applied for verification but were rejected. “But when Elon Musk changed the verification rules and you could subscribe to Twitter Blue and buy a verified check, I knew it was finally my time," they said.

But “Jesus Christ" was not the only one to have bought the blue tick, even Satan got verified on the platform. “Not evil, just misunderstood | Only official parody ‘s8n’ account on Twitter," read the bio of the Twitter page which began in 2020.

However, after reports of multiple such pages getting verified, Twitter paused its blue tick subscription temporarily. Previously, blue tick verification was provided to noted personalities in various fields like entertainment, politics, journalism, etc.

Currently, there are two types of verified accounts on Twitter, one of which is verified before Musk’s takeover and notes that “This account is verified because it’s notable in government, news, entertainment, or another designated category." The second type is of the users who subscribed to the service of Twitter Blue at $8.

