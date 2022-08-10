'Jethalal > Hamza': Darlings' Actor Vijay Varma Reacts to Meme Comparing Jethalal to Hamza

The story of Badru (played by Alia Bhatt) and Hamza (Vijay Varma) in the recently released Darlings has been garnering a whole lot of love from cinephiles. Highlighting the sensitive issue of domestic violence coupled with dark humour, this Jasmeet K Reen directorial has received a positive reception from fans and critics alike. Ever since the release of the film, netizens have also gone all out to make hilarious memes based on a few scenes, and the lead actor of the film, Vijay Varma, has been constantly sharing them online via Twitter.

In the movie, Badru kidnaps her own husband and ties him up inside their house with the help of her mother. A Twitter user used a similar scene from the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, wherein Taarak ties up an intoxicated Jethalal to hide him from the members of Gokuldhaam society. The Twitter user used stills from the iconic scene to state that it reminded them of Alia Bhatt and Vijay Varma from Darlings.

Advertisement

The hilarious meme went viral instantly and when it caught the attention of Vijay, he could not help but re-share it via his official Twitter handle. While sharing the funny post, Vijay admitted that Jethalal Gada will always have a greater influence on Indian audiences than Hamza ever did. Take a look at the photo below:

The scene used from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was taken from one of their Mahashivratri special episodes. It so happens that Jethlala accidentally consumes ‘Bhaang ka laddoo’ as Lord Shiva’s prasad. It is Jethalal’s best friend Taarak who first finds him in an intoxicated state. While Taarak tries to take Jethalal inside his apartment, the latter runs into the society compound chanting ‘Bum bum bhole dil ke raaz khole."

Advertisement

After a long struggle, Taarak manages to get him inside the house and ties him up to a chair. He also uses a handkerchief to shut his mouth. When nothing works, it is Dr. Haathi’s tactics that come to their rescue. It is one of the funniest episodes of the TV show. Upon seeing the comparison, netizens reacted to share their views on the same.

A user hailed Vijay for essaying the role of Hamza and wrote, “Sir, saw you 1st time in Pink. Hated you there, obviously because of how well you played that negative character. Saw you the 2nd time in Monsoon Shootout and absolutely loved you and since then have been loving you always and admiring you for your sheer brilliance at your craft."

Advertisement

Another called Jethalal an icon and added, “Yeah Jethalal is icon for comedy and expression… He is still a legend."

The viral Jethalal and Hamza meme has garnered over 2,900 likes on the micro-blogging site.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here