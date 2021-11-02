Jewellery Made From Parts Of The Dead Scares Fans Of BBC Show

Viewers of a TV programme were terrified and shocked after a strange jewellery was exhibited in the show on Halloween night. The BBC Two programme, Antique Roadshow, aired on October 31, showed a woman bringing an item which scared the viewers. She brought in three items on the show- a mourning ring, a brooch and a bracelet. However, these items had a possible eerie twist to them. The lady said that she bought the jewellery online. Later, it was revealed during the show that the items have hair of a dead person in it.

The woman informed the expert on the show that she saw a ring online and she didn’t know what it was, but she bought it and found out that it was a mourning ring. It is worn in memory of a dead person. Usually, it bears the name and date of death of the person, the Dailystar reported.

The antique expert on the show then saw an eye-decorated item brought by the woman, which looked like it could be a love jewel.

“If it is a love jewel, then mourning jewels of love beyond the grave were from a time when photography was almost non-existent. So there was a sort of terror of not remembering people because even remembering their faces, so the next way of doing it is to actually take part of them, which is to take the hair," the expert was quoted as saying by Dailystar.

The expert moved on to examine a bracelet which had a lock of somebody’s hair in the centre. According to the woman, she started to collect the jewellery because the hair survives death and it does not rot.

The expert said that these jewelleries don’t fit in with modern times, and nobody wants to touch the hair of the dead. The revelations made in the show were disturbing for many and they posted their anger on social media against the show.

Antiques Roadshow is a BBC series that sees experts travel around the United Kingdom and value antiques brought in by local people.

