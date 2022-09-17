Home » News » Buzz » Jhansi Men Set Up Organisation to Protect Male Victims of Domestic Violence

Jhansi Men Set Up Organisation to Protect Male Victims of Domestic Violence

By: Shaswat Singh

News18.com

Last Updated: September 17, 2022, 10:46 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

The purpose of the organization is to highlight the discrimination being done against men in the name of women empowerment. (Credits: News18)
Called the 'Women/Wife Victims Organisation', it was started by men in Jhansi and has generated buzz in the city.

An organisation has started functioning out of Jhansi, aiming to help male victims of domestic violence. Called the “Women/Wife Victims Organisation", it was started by men in Jhansi and has generated buzz in the city. They claim that while there are organisations aiming to help female victims of domestic violence, very little attention has been paid to male victims. Therefore, this organisation has been set up to protect the rights of men suffering domestic violence.

The founder of this organization, Anchal Arjaria, said that some time ago he had gone to the SSP office for some work, where he saw a woman brutally beating her husband outside the office. No one had came forward to the man’s aid and the people present there hadn’t raised their voice either.

When he spoke to the aggrieved man, he came to know that his wife and her family members had been harassing him for many years by filing false cases. This was what made Arjaria come up with the plan to set up this organisation.

The men of Jhansi have established this organization to protect the rights of those men who are suffering atrocities of the women. They say that the purpose of the organization is to highlight the discrimination being done against men in the name of women empowerment. (Credits: News18)

A person associated with the organisation shared his story, claiming that a member of his family had to go to jail without any fault. He claimed that he and his family had to spend several days in jail because of a “fake" case lodged by his wife. He claimed that the court also dismissed the case later. The organisation also aims to help men who have been assaulted.

Jhansi’s women police station in-charge said that fake cases against men have been coming to the fore recently. Many aggrieved husbands also reach the women’s police station with complaints, she said. If on average there are 10 cases in a day, then 7 out of them are female victims and 3 are male victims, she added. It is necessary to take steps male victims, she said.

first published: September 17, 2022, 10:46 IST
last updated: September 17, 2022, 10:46 IST