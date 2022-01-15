Paralysed Jharkhand Man Claims He Started Walking Again After Taking Covid Vaccine

A man from Jharkhand, who had been bedridden for four years, claimed that he started walking again after taking the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Dularchand Munda, 44, hailing from Bokaro district had met with an accident that caused him to lose his voice and become bedridden, reported India Today. He received the first dose of Covishield on January 4, and has reportedly started walking again. Dr Albel Kerketta, medical in-charge of Petarwar community health centre, said that Dularchand’s body started reacting to the vaccine a day after receiving it. Dularchand claimed that he not only regained mobility, but also got back his voice. As per news agency ANI, Dularchand is of the opinion that a miracle happened to him after getting the jab against Covid-19.

ANI further reported that Bokaro Civil Surgeon Dr Jitendra Kumar was surprised at the development and has ordered a medical team to be constituted. The team would look into the medical history of Dularchand to assess how this might have happened. Dr Kumar told ANI that while he was amazed to see the incident, it needed to be buttressed by scientists. He added that it would have been understandable if a patient happened to recover from a recent medical condition, not more than a few days old. As things stood, recovering suddenly from a four-year-old condition appeared to be “unbelievable".

Dularchand for his part seems naturally content with the outcome, whatever the cause may have been. He told ANI, “Glad to have taken this vaccine. I can move my legs after taking the vaccine on January 4." He claimed that his voice has come back and his feet move now.

This is not the first time that a bizarre incident involving the jab against Covid-19 has been reported. Recently, a 84-year-old man from Bihar claimed that he took the Covid-19 vaccine 11 times. State health department officials have launched a probe into the matter. Brahmadeo Mandal, hailing from Madhepura district, was caught before he could take his 12th shot at a local primary health centre. The New Indian Express reported that Mandal pulled this off by providing different identity cards and mobile phone numbers of his relatives to health care workers. Mandal claimed that not only was the vaccine a “wonderful thing" that had been introduced by the government, but also that he felt better each time he took the shot. He claims to be a retired postal department employee.

