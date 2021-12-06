Comedian Jimmy Carr Slams Anti-vaxxer at His Gig: 'Slap Yourself in The F***ing Face'

Jimmy Carr, the British-Irish comedian, just finished filming his Netflix special His Dark Material, and in the classic Carr style, he couldn’t resist slating an anti-vaxxer.The stand-up, which premieres on Netflix on Christmas Day, offers a scathing take on the modern world and everyone who inhabits it. Carr spentsome time discussing about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines, which he refers to as “the controversial things," before asking the audience, “Let’s speak about the controversial thing, the vaccine," Carr says in the episode.

He asked the audience about who would refuse the vaccine because they fear it may harm them and instructed them to raise their hands. While the majority of hands remain buried, one or two emerged, causing Carr to single out one and urge, “Now take that hand and slap yourself in the f***ing face."

Carr continued by demonstrating the link between the spread of Covid and how dense the population is. Pointing to the anti-vaxxer, he said, “And some of the population are really quite f**king dense."

Carr, 49, was unafraid to ruffle up his own audience members by choosing the most contentious topic of the day. It was expected to raise a few eyebrows, especially because of the sensitivity regarding this topic. Anti-vaxxers have remained loyal to their decision and advocate the cause strongly, despite the pandemic. The joke may not be as funny as it is offensive, especially to a section of the society that does not endorse the use of vaccines.

The other section of the society, however, is also adamant in its belief that a small anti-vaccine cohort must not hold society hostage. According to them, while abstaining from taking the vaccine is a personal choice, with the decision to do so during a deadly pandemic like COVID-19,the anti-vaxxers are failing to understand that the vaccine is, in fact, a critical public health measure.

