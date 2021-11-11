Jimmy Neesham's 'Serious' Reaction After NZ Beat England in Semi-final is a Mood

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham sat nonchalantly in the dugout area as the camp erupted when Daryl Mitchell hit the winning runs taking the Black Caps to a stunning victory on Wednesday. Mind you, this was no ordinary match but the ICC T20 World Cup semi-finals against England wherein New Zealand managed to keep their nerves and chased down the target of 167, thereby advancing to their maiden finals of the shortest format. Was Neesham finally relieved that the horrors of the 2019 50-over World Cup final could finally be erased from the memory of every cricket fan in New Zealand or was he upset that he couldn’t be out there till the end with Mitchell to take their team home? Whatever may be the reason for Neesham to not be visibly celebrating, the cricketer must be a very happy man that he carved the path for the Black Caps when they needed 57 runs in 4 overs by hammering 27 off just 11.

The winning moments, however, showed a rather “serious" Neesham in the Kiwi camp. And if you looked closely, Kane Williamson too sat on his chair only with a content smile on his face.

Responding to the viral photo, Neesham let the cricketing world know the curious case of him not erupting just yet.

Earlier, cricket fans dug up Neesham’s heartbreaking tweet the cricketer had posted after the devastating loss in the 2019 World Cup finals to England owing to the “boundary count" rule.

“Kids, don’t take up sport. Take up baking or something. Die at 60 really fat and happy," a dejected Kiwi all-rounder had tweeted back in 2019.

