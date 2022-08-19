'Jimmy With the Moves': Fans Are Loving Jimmy Fallon, Demi Lovato's 'Kala Chashma' Moves

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon shaking a leg to Sidharth Malhotra and Katrina Kaif’s hit dance number Kala Chashma has left the internet stumped. The musician who recently appeared on Fallon’s The Tonight Show to promote her upcoming album was also seen playing games, delivering a musical rendition of Substance, and celebrating their upcoming birthday. The popular chat show also took to social media to give fans a glimpse of the host and Lovato’s impromptu dance show, however, it was the desi track that stole the entire limelight, leaving Indian fans utterly rejoiced.

In the video shared by The Tonight Show, Demi Lovato can be seen waiting for Fallon as the quirky beats of Kala Chashma begin to play in the background. The host makes a dashing entry in a grey suit as he hyped up Demi and their band for a quick dance session. However, as soon as Fallon takes the centre stage, he stumbles and falls flat on the ground. The moment leaves Demi and their band concerned and shocked, but everything turns funny when Fallon does some cool moves on the ground, including a wave.

Advertisement

While Jimmy continues to show off his moves, Demi and the band join the host to groove along. The hilarious video was shared alongside the caption, “Jimmy Fallon you ok?" Watch the video here:

As soon as the video surfaced online, it left the desi internet mindblown. While one user wrote, “Hindi song (Kala Chashma) in the background makes it more special!" Another added, “Omg, the audio used is from Kala Chashma song. I love you, Demi." A netizen who was impressed with Jimmy Fallon’s short performance said, “Jimmy with the moves." The video has garnered almost 2 lakh likes on the photo-sharing application.

Advertisement

Kala Chashma features in the music list of Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Baar Baar Dekho. While the track was originally composed by Prem Hardeep and Kam Dhillon, rapper Badshah recreated the song for the film. The song is penned by Amrik Singh and Kumaar. Upon its release, this high-tempo number sung by Neha Kakkar, Badshah, and Amar Arshi became widely loved and still continues to dominate the party playlist of a majority of Indians.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here