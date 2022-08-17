'Jisoo Era': BLACKPINK Fans Go Gaga Over 'Pink Venom' Teaser Thumbnail

BLACKPINK’s ‘Pink Venom’ music video teaser just dropped and the thumbnail on YouTube featured Jisoo’s face in an avant-garde looking mask. Needless to say, it became an instant hit among BLACKPINK fans or BLINKS who are eagerly waiting for the music video to drop. The K-pop band is set to make a comeback this month with a pre-release single titled Pink Venom. For those who don’t know, the pre-released track will be followed by a full-length album release in September. In the teaser of the single, the band members appear at their finest, and in some magnificent avatars.

Rose, Jennie, Jisoo and Lisa have taken the internet by storm with their fierce avatars in pink outfits. The teasers have girls sitting in transparent glass cubical that have cracks. Jisoo sports a tied-back hair look, while Jennie can be seen in a pink co-ord set. Rose left everyone spellbound as she pulled her blonde hair back in a ponytail and rocked knee-high boots with utmost flamboyance. Lisa ditched her bangs and opted for open and wavy brown hair.

According to their label, YG Entertainment has promised that the K-pop band will return this time in a bigger and better way. Following the single release, BLACKPINK has a world tour starting on October 15 in Seoul, South Korea will go on till June, next year.

Meanwhile, the pre-release track Pink Venom will be released on August 19 at 9:30 am IST. Their second full-length album, Born Pink will be launched on September 16.

