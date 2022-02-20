JK Rowling Fans Miffed with New York Times Ad 'Imagining Harry Potter Without its Creator'

JK Rowling is in the news again after an advert by The New York Times showed a person ‘imagining Harry Potter without its creator’. The ad which reportedly appeared at a subway in Washington depicts the person, Lianna, rooting for ‘independent journalism for an independent life’. The display has rubbed JK Rowling fans in the wrong way who say that an author cannot be separated from her books. JK Rowling had caused a stir last year due to her comments on the transgender community. Her remarks had left readers sharply divided, with a section of social media users saying that her comments were transphobic. Harry Potter franchise stars, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, had distanced themselves from the author, and a recent HBO show on the series excluded her.

Here is the advert:

“There was a video ad in the DC subway today. I am going to post some stills from this ad, and you will try to guess what company is advertising. Fourth photo is the reveal."

The ad has left JK Rowling fans miffed.

“I don’t take it kindly that @nytimes used a (black) woman as their face of idiocy in their false narrative against JK Rowling. Not taking it kindly at all. Harry Potter is JK Rowling’s work. There will be no ‘re-imagining’, Liana. #jkrowling."

“It’s a beautiful day. I hope everyone dresses however they want and loves whoever they want. also, JK Rowling wrote Harry Potter."

“There is a concerted effort to make women & girls terrified to speak up for ourselves & our rights. But reality is reality. No one can actually physically change their biological sex & @jk_rowling created Harry Potter. You can imagine it different all you want, but it isn’t."

“Making “I don’t like JK Rowling" a defining trait of your personality is the exact opposite of independent thought, it’s the most basic display of “I let Twitter morph my personality and very being."

“It’s very hard to articulate the anger I feel about the appalling @nytimes subway video ad about @jk_rowling, but I’m going to try."

