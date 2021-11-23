JK Rowling Gets Doxxed and Receives Death Threats for Views on Transgender Community

JK Rowling, author of Harry Potter series of books, recently shared on Twitter that she had been doxxed. She alleged that three activist actors took pictures in front of her house, making no effort to keep her address hidden. As a result of this, the author said that she received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them." In the thread, she mentioned the accounts of the three activists who put the photo on Twitter. Their accounts seem to have been suspended after several users reported them and Scotland Police intervened. Have a look at the thread: “Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible."

“I want to say a massive thank you to everybody who reported the image to @TwitterSupport. Your kindness and decency made all the difference to my family and me. I’d also like to thank @PoliceScotland for their support and assistance in this matter. "

“I implore those people who retweeted the image with the address still visible, even if they did so in condemnation of these people’s actions, to delete it."

“Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile."

“But who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape."

“None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex."

“I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights. They should have reflected on the fact that…"

“I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women, is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us."

JK Rowling has been in the eye of a storm after she expressed her views on sex and gender last year. Her comments were called transphobic by a section of social media. The author, however, defended her views leading to many cancelling her. She was criticised for her views on the transgender community and was called a ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’ (TERF). Even the stars of the Harry Potter movies, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, distanced themselves from the creator of the franchise. Recently, she was excluded from a special show called ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return To Hogwarts’ on HBO allegedly due to her views. However, she received support too from a large section of her readers who felt that her comments supported women and feminism.

