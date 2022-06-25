JK Rowling Tricked into Chat with 'Zelenskyy' by Russian Pranksters, Asked about Dumbledore

JK Rowling has become the latest victim of Russian comedy pranksters Vovan and Lexus. The “Harry Potter" author was tricked into believing that she was having a Zoom chat with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a statement to Variety, Rowling’s spokesperson called the prank “distasteful", adding that Rowling was approached to speak about her charity work in Ukraine amid the current crisis and that the video of the prank was “edited" and is a “distorted representation of the conversation". In the video of the prank, the fake Zelenskyy asked Rowling if she would switch Harry Potter’s forehead scar to a more pro-Ukraine symbol, since the “Z" symbol is used on Russian tanks and weapons.

Rowling responded saying she would look into it and that she might do something with it on social media as that might find its way onto newspapers. The pranksters also questioned Rowling about Dumbledore being gay. Addressing her controversial views on trans people, they asked her who Dumbledore had slept with, adding, “hopefully not with a transgender [person]".

Advertisement

Vovan and Lexus also told Rowling that the Ukrainian military would start writing “Avada Kedavra", after the killing curse from the Harry Potter universe, on its missiles.

Last year in November, Rowling had been doxxed. She alleged that three activist actors took pictures in front of her house, making no effort to keep her address hidden. As a result of this, the author said that she received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them." In the thread, she mentioned the accounts of the three activists who put the photo on Twitter. Their accounts seem to have been suspended after several users reported them and Scotland Police intervened. Have a look at the thread: “Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible."

Advertisement

“Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxing and direct threats of violence, including rape," Rowling had written as part of a Twitter thread.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.