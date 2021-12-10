JNU Guard Grooves to 'Julie Julie' in Viral Video, Twitter Gushes Over His Moves

Most of us desis love to dance, even if the moves aren’t something to rave about. But a viral video of a Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) security guard grooving to the tune of ‘Julie, Julie’ surely deserves all high praise. The video, which was shared on December 7 has garnered a total of 27,000 views and counting. The video is 1.50 minute long and was shared by the Twitter handle of JNU Round Table. Netizens loved the man’s smooth dance moves as he grooved and gave the perfect expressions that matched the song’s vibe.

Towards the end of the video, the man is also joined by another student and the duo then together in absolute sync dance. Also seen in the video are a few students who constantly keep encouraging the man to carry on with his fabulous steps.

“The Art of an artist never dies!!!!…. Dance of JNU security guard jiFireFire…." read the caption of the video.

Netizens commended the man for his dance moves and complimented him in the comments. Check out a few reactions:

Another person commented in Hindi, “Capability does not depend on any position or money. Good, this was great fun to watch."

A Twitter user decided to get celebrity dance choreographer involved and tweeted that the man deserves a chance.

Netizens would also remember how an auto driver from Pune had earlier this year gone viral for performing a ‘Lavani’ style dance.

The video of the auto driver Babaji Kamble’s dance performance was shared by Dayanand Kamble, Deputy Director of Maharashtra Information Centre. Many users had lauded the auto driver’s carefree spirit and fearless dancing attitude. The video showed the Baramati resident dancing at what seems like an auto parking area and is surrounded by a couple of his friends. Babaji starts grooving to the tunes of the popular track ‘Mala Jau Dyana Ghari’ and in the 4-minute video, one sees him do quite a few signature moves of Lavani-style dance. Babaji also was giving some stellar expressions throughout the clip.

Another video of an ambulance driver from Haldwani in Uttarakhand also had gone viral who had jumped into a ‘baraat’ wearing a PPE kit and shaken a leg to the tunes of Bollywood hits.

