'Job Well Done': UP Police Rescue Woman Using a Charpai, Share Video Online

Uttar Pradesh police officers made a makeshift pulley to rescue an old woman from a dried-up well. The innovative rescue technique has been making all the buzz on the internet. According to UP police’s tweet, the incident took place in the Hamirpur district of the state. The police station was alerted about a woman who had reportedly jumped into a well out of desperation.

In a bid to rescue her, the police officers executed a smart plan. While one of the officers climbed inside the well using a rope, the remaining squad assembled a makeshift pulley, which was basically ropes tied around a charpai. The charpai was used to successfully pull the woman out of the well. After the rescue, she was given first aid and then reunited with her family.

Tweeting pictures and videos of the rescue mission, UP police lauded the cops at the Hamirpur station. “A job ‘WELL’ done. Responding to a distress call to rescue a woman who had jumped into a well, Hamirpur police swiftly reached the place and rescued her using available resources," the tweet read.

The clip is earning laurels on the internet. It has so far amassed over 17,000 views and tons of reactions from people.

“A big salute to the fellow," a user tweeted, while another said, “Bravo well done up police saved the life of woman rescued them immediately. Jay Hind, Jai UP police."

“Good work up police, proud of you," a third user wrote.

Internet users also agree that it was a job “well done."

UP police have been sharing various heartwarming as well as inspiring videos of its officers. Previously, a clip of a UP cop feeding mangoes to a monkey had gone viral on social media.

