Joe Biden Mistakenly Calls Ukrainian People 'Iranian' in Address, Video Goes Viral

US President Joe Biden, in a slip of tongue, referred to Ukrainians as “Iranians" in his State of the Union speech. He was making an impassioned appeal for people to put up a united front against Russian aggression and stand in support of Ukraine. His gaffe, however, soon went viral on social media platforms, reports ANI. “Putin may circle Kyiv with tanks, but he’ll never gain the hearts and souls of the Iranian people," Biden can be heard saying in a viral clip of the incident. Vice President Kamala Harris can be seen standing next to him. Some Twitter users have claimed that Harris seems to mouth “Ukrainian" just as Biden makes the mistake in his speech.

While many were amused by Biden’s gaffe, some were disappointed and others said that this is not the worst thing that a US President has ever said. Besides, misspeaking on occasion is a common phenomenon, they said.

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday delivered his first state of the union address where he criticised Russian president Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine, announced that he was building a task force to go after Russian oligarchs, outlined efforts to revitalise the US economy and discussed a roadmap to generate more income and jobs. The address was attended by Ukrainian envoy to the US Oksana Markarova, and Frances Haugen, the former Facebook employee who exposed what the social media company knew about the damage caused by its platforms to people of certain age groups.

